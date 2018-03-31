Google finally killed its Finance pages — and everyone hates the new look — Nigeria Today

Google finally killed its Finance pages — and everyone hates the new look

Google makes changes to its services fairly regularly, but few have managed to generate as much of a backlash as the revamp of Google Finance. In short, fans are not happy with the new changes.

The post Google finally killed its Finance pages — and everyone hates the new look appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

