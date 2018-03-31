Google finally killed its Finance pages — and everyone hates the new look — Nigeria Today

Google finally killed its Finance pages — and everyone hates the new look
Google makes changes to its services fairly regularly, but few have managed to generate as much of a backlash as the revamp of Google Finance. In short, fans are not happy with the new changes.
