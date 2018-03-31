 Google will broadcast real-time analytical predictions during the NCAA Final Four — Nigeria Today
Google will broadcast real-time analytical predictions during the NCAA Final Four

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Using a team of data analysts and basketball enthusiasts, Google will be at the NCAA Final Four using machine learning and data collected from the first half of the games to make real-time statistical predictions at halftime.

