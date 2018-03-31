Google will broadcast real-time analytical predictions during the NCAA Final Four — Nigeria Today

Google will broadcast real-time analytical predictions during the NCAA Final Four

Using a team of data analysts and basketball enthusiasts, Google will be at the NCAA Final Four using machine learning and data collected from the first half of the games to make real-time statistical predictions at halftime.

The post Google will broadcast real-time analytical predictions during the NCAA Final Four appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

