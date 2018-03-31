 Growth can only occur when all tribes, tongue unite & speak with one voice, says Ambode - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Growth can only occur when all tribes, tongue unite & speak with one voice, says Ambode – Vanguard

Posted on Mar 31, 2018

Vanguard
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and sacrifice for one another, stating that development and growth can only occur in the nation when all tribes and tongue unite

