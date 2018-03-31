Guillem Balague Provides Update On Samuel Umtiti To Manchester United Reports — Nigeria Today

Guillem Balague Provides Update On Samuel Umtiti To Manchester United Reports

Guillem Balague believes that Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti “is playing a two-card game” with the club as speculation linking the centre-back with a move to Manchester United gathers pace.

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona from Lyon in the summer of 2016, and has been one of the Spanish club’s most impressive performers this season.

Man United are said to be prepared to pay £60m to activate Umtiti’s release clause in the summer, and Balague has claimed that the Frenchman’s contract talks with Barcelona “have stopped”.

“What is absolutely true at the moment is that Samuel Umtiti is playing a two-card game, on one hand he is telling Barcelona he would like to stay but on the other he wants to treble his wages,” Balague told Sky Sports News.

“It’s not normal for a player in their second season at Barcelona to renew their contract – which, coincidentally finishes in 2021 – just because Manchester United reportedly want to trigger his €60m (£52.6m) buy-out clause.

“At this moment in time negotiations have stopped and right now Barcelona are less positive than they were in the past, but there is still a long way to go.”

