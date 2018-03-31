Herdsman killings: Presidency speaks on ‘plot’ against TY Danjuma — Nigeria Today

Herdsman killings: Presidency speaks on ‘plot’ against TY Danjuma
The presidency on Saturday denied reports that security and anti-corruption agencies have been given marching order to go after retired General TY Danjuma. Some reports had suggested that the federal government, among other “plans”, was looking into the financial records of COMET Shipping Agencies established in 1984 by Danjuma. COMET shipping agencies was founded to […]
