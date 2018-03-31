House Ad -Hoc Committee Pledges To Investigate Dapchi Abduction — Nigeria Today

House Ad -Hoc Committee Pledges To Investigate Dapchi Abduction
The Chairman and members of the House Committee has assured the Yobe State government that the House will investigate the remote and immediate cause of the abduction of Government Girls Science Technical Secondary School Students of Yobe State. The Committee of the House, under the Chairman, Hon Yusuf Buba Yakubu, who paid a courtesy call […]
The post House Ad -Hoc Committee Pledges To Investigate Dapchi Abduction appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!