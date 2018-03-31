House Ad -Hoc Committee Pledges To Investigate Dapchi Abduction — Nigeria Today

House Ad -Hoc Committee Pledges To Investigate Dapchi Abduction

The Chairman and members of the House Committee has assured the Yobe State government that the House will investigate the remote and immediate cause of the abduction of Government Girls Science Technical Secondary School Students of Yobe State. The Committee of the House, under the Chairman, Hon Yusuf Buba Yakubu, who paid a courtesy call […]

The post House Ad -Hoc Committee Pledges To Investigate Dapchi Abduction appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

