How Brexit Will Affect Nigeria- David Barnby — Nigeria Today

How Brexit Will Affect Nigeria- David Barnby

Engineer and writer, David Barnby is a British citizen. He has worked in Nigeria, Canada and other countries before taking up writing and publishing. A vocal campaigner for British exit of the European Union, Barnby tells NKRUMH BANKONG-OBI about the impact of Brexit on Nigerians.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

