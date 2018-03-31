 How doomed trip to S. Sudan broke Frank Njoroge's spirit - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How doomed trip to S. Sudan broke Frank Njoroge’s spirit – Daily Nation

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

How doomed trip to S. Sudan broke Frank Njoroge's spirit
Daily Nation
Captain Frank Njoroge recalls about his captivity in South Sudan, during an interview at his home in Syokimau, Machakos County, on March 28, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. The commissioner and the governor had made a

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.