How I Helped PDP Rig Elections- ‘Born Again’ Politician Confesses On TV — Nigeria Today

How I Helped PDP Rig Elections- ‘Born Again’ Politician Confesses On TV
A former deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, has on live TV revealed how he participated in election rigging for his party, PDP. Speaking on Channels TV’s political show ‘Hard Talk’, he said; “I don’t have to go and change election (results) but when you provide money, you give money to INEC boys that if they see […]
The post How I Helped PDP Rig Elections- ‘Born Again’ Politician Confesses On TV appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!