How I Helped PDP Rig Elections- ‘Born Again’ Politician Confesses On TV — Nigeria Today

How I Helped PDP Rig Elections- ‘Born Again’ Politician Confesses On TV

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A former deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, has on live TV revealed how he participated in election rigging for his party, PDP. Speaking on Channels TV’s political show ‘Hard Talk’, he said; “I don’t have to go and change election (results) but when you provide money, you give money to INEC boys that if they see […]

The post How I Helped PDP Rig Elections- ‘Born Again’ Politician Confesses On TV appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

