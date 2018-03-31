My songs encourage youths to work harder not otherwise - 9ice - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

My songs encourage youths to work harder not otherwise – 9ice – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
My songs encourage youths to work harder not otherwise – 9ice
Pulse Nigeria
9ice has argued that his songs are meant to encourage youths to work harder and not urge them to go into illegality. Published: 2 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · My songs encourage youths to work harder not otherwise – 9ice play. 9ice says his …
My Songs Don't Promote Illegalities – 9ice Reacts To NBC Ban
“My Songs Do Not Encourage People To Do Bad Things” – 9ice
I don't sing songs that encourages anyone to do the wrong thing- 9ice
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!