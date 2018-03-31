 I dumped Britain to inspire young Nigerian jumpers – Mike Edwards - The Punch — Nigeria Today
I dumped Britain to inspire young Nigerian jumpers – Mike Edwards – The Punch

I dumped Britain to inspire young Nigerian jumpers – Mike Edwards
High jumper Mike Edwards had committed his future to Nigeria and is in Australia to represent the country before a shock IAAF decision stopping him from doing so. In this interview, he tells Idris Adesina why he snubbed Britain for Nigeria. As the
