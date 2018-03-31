I hate Apostle Suleman, Iyabo Ojo, Danielle Okeke – Cossy Orjiakor - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

I hate Apostle Suleman, Iyabo Ojo, Danielle Okeke – Cossy Orjiakor – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
I hate Apostle Suleman, Iyabo Ojo, Danielle Okeke – Cossy Orjiakor
Daily Post Nigeria
Posting their individual photos, she wrote: “I dislike a lot of people, and Danielle Okeke happens to be one of them. Sue me. “I dislike a lot of people and Iyabo Ojo happens to be one of them. Sue me. “I dislike a lot of people…frienermies…and this …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!