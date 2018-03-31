 I hate Apostle Suleman, Iyabo Ojo, Danielle Okeke – Cossy Orjiakor - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I hate Apostle Suleman, Iyabo Ojo, Danielle Okeke – Cossy Orjiakor – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

I hate Apostle Suleman, Iyabo Ojo, Danielle Okeke – Cossy Orjiakor
Daily Post Nigeria
Posting their individual photos, she wrote: “I dislike a lot of people, and Danielle Okeke happens to be one of them. Sue me. “I dislike a lot of people and Iyabo Ojo happens to be one of them. Sue me. “I dislike a lot of people…frienermies…and this

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.