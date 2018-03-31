Idahosa faults looters’ list, says names of military, APC members missing — Nigeria Today

Idahosa faults looters’ list, says names of military, APC members missing

A former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Mr West Idahosa, has faulted the controversial list of treasury looters released by the Federal Government. Idahosa speaking with Channels TV called on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to be fair in the anti-corruption war. He faulted Lai Mohammed for failing to reflect the names of […]

Idahosa faults looters’ list, says names of military, APC members missing

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

