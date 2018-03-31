 Illegal refineries with 4m daily capacity discovered in Rivers — Nigeria Today
Illegal refineries with 4m daily capacity discovered in Rivers

Posted on Mar 31, 2018

The Nigerian Navy says it has discovered six new illegal refineries with combined capacity to refine four million litres of crude oil daily in Alakiri, Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers. Capt. Victor Choji, Executive Officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder Port Harcourt, disclosed this while destroying one of the illegal refineries […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

