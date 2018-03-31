‘I’m back,’ Schwarzenegger after heart surgery — Nigeria Today

‘I’m back,’ Schwarzenegger after heart surgery
Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone heart surgery in Los Angeles and reports say he is in high spirits. The Austrian-American film star and former California governor, 70, had a scheduled procedure to replace a valve at Cedars-Sinai hospital on Thursday. The device was installed to repair a defective aortic valve in 1997. Thursday’s operation lasted several […]
