 ‘I’m back,’ Schwarzenegger after heart surgery — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘I’m back,’ Schwarzenegger after heart surgery

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone heart surgery in Los Angeles and reports say he is in high spirits. The Austrian-American film star and former California governor, 70, had a scheduled procedure to replace a valve at Cedars-Sinai hospital on Thursday. The device was installed to repair a defective aortic valve in 1997. Thursday’s operation lasted several […]

The post ‘I’m back,’ Schwarzenegger after heart surgery appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.