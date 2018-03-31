‘I’m back,’ Schwarzenegger after heart surgery — Nigeria Today

‘I’m back,’ Schwarzenegger after heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone heart surgery in Los Angeles and reports say he is in high spirits. The Austrian-American film star and former California governor, 70, had a scheduled procedure to replace a valve at Cedars-Sinai hospital on Thursday. The device was installed to repair a defective aortic valve in 1997. Thursday’s operation lasted several […]

The post ‘I’m back,’ Schwarzenegger after heart surgery appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

