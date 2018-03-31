 INEC registers 195, 000 voters in Delta - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
INEC registers 195, 000 voters in Delta – Vanguard

Posted on Mar 31, 2018


INEC registers 195, 000 voters in Delta
INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission (INEC)said it has registered over 195,000 voters in Delta State in the ongoing continuous voter registration ( CVR) exercise in the State. inec. Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National
