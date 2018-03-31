 Insurgency: Women now use sand, ashes during menstrual cycle – Mama Boko Haram laments — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Insurgency: Women now use sand, ashes during menstrual cycle – Mama Boko Haram laments

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Aisha Wakil, popularly called Mama Boko Haram has lamented the harsh effect of Boko Haram insurgency on women in Borno State. Mama Boko Haram revealed that many women now used ashes and sand in place of sanitary pad during their monthly menstrual cycle. Wakil disclosed this during her advocacy visit to Emir of Kano, Alhaji […]

Insurgency: Women now use sand, ashes during menstrual cycle – Mama Boko Haram laments

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.