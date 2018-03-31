 Investigation launched into injection deaths at Health Centre - Pulse.com.gh — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Investigation launched into injection deaths at Health Centre – Pulse.com.gh

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Pulse.com.gh

Investigation launched into injection deaths at Health Centre
Pulse.com.gh
Full blown investigations have been launched into circumstances surrounding the death of three persons who died at the New Senchi Health Centre in the Eastern Region after receiving injections. The three deceased persons are Bande Yobi, Kwadwo Adjei
FDA dispatches Pharmacovigilance to investigate deaths at New SenchiMyjoyonline.com
Three die from "mysterious" injection at New Senchi Health CentreGraphic Online

all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.