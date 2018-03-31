Iroko TV Boss, Jason Njoku says Money is a Burden and He Won’t Leave Any For His Children — Nigeria Today

Iroko TV Boss, Jason Njoku says Money is a Burden and He Won’t Leave Any For His Children
Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku has revealed that he sees money as a burden and he won’t be leaving any for his children. He stated this when reacting to a tweet by Nairabet CEO, Akin Alabi, on worries about money. Akin Alabi had tweeted; 10 years ago, I thought that if I had what I […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!