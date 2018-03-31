Israeli Forces Kill 7 Palestinian Protesters On Gaza Border — Nigeria Today

Israeli Forces Kill 7 Palestinian Protesters On Gaza Border

At least seven Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured by Israeli security forces confronting one of the largest Palestinian demonstrations along the Israel-Gaza border in recent years, Gaza medical officials said. One of the dead was aged 16 and most of the casualties were struck by gunfire, according to Palestinian medics who estimated the number […]

