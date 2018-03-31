Jaguar E-PACE is a Compact Performance SUV — Nigeria Today

Jaguar E-PACE is a Compact Performance SUV

By Bennett Oghifo



Jaguar E-PACE combines sports car looks with ingenious packaging to create a compact performance SUV with trademark Jaguar presence.

The E-PACE, which is now available at Coscharis Motors in Nigeria, blends sports car design with compact SUV practicality, removing compromise from the equation. The result is a car that will attract many new drivers to the Jaguar family and energise the entire market segment.

Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar said, “We designed the E-PACE to be a Jaguar for active people who need space and practicality but see no reason to compromise on performance. Its proportions, stance and lines express the excitement of driving a car of this calibre.

“Compact SUVs need to provide intelligent answers to the challenges of everyday life and I believe that Jaguar’s combination of design purity and functional integrity provides the perfect solution. This is a vehicle with unmistakable character – a Jaguar sports car designed for our daily lives in a package that is as rewarding as it is practical.”

The E-PACE combines the dynamic body language and proportions of a Jaguar sports car with the space, safety and practicality typically associated with a compact SUV, he said.

Short front and rear overhangs place its large wheels at each corner and the teardrop graphic of the side windows, inspired by the F-TYPE, gives the newest addition to the PACE family a purposeful stance. The front view of the compact SUV reveals a confident, assertive face that showcases the shared DNA with Jaguar’s sports cars.

The E-PACE’s bold grille gives the vehicle an assertive attitude that is unmistakably Jaguar. Advanced Matrix LED headlights (optional) are similar in concept to those used on the F-TYPE sports car and feature Jaguar’s signature J-blade daytime running lights, which flow around the outer edges of the headlights.

Approaching from the rear, the taut surfaces and muscular haunches fuse with the sharp lines of the rear light clusters. The slim, blade-like rear lamps feature full LED technology and are another sign of the E-PACE’s shared DNA with Jaguar’s flagship sports car.

E-PACE can be specified in 11 exterior colours: Caldera Red (First Edition only) or Fuji White (Solid); Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Santorini Black or Corris Grey (Metallic); Farallon Pearl Black or Silicon Silver (Premium Metallic).

Beautiful details

· The E-PACE is the first vehicle in its class to offer 21-inch wheels. The five split-spoke, diamond turned Satin Grey rims provide the ultimate wheel-to-body ratio and are among 12 options

· Side fender vents in polished chrome, a signature Jaguar design touch, provide an element of premium detailing to the E-PACE. On R-Dynamic models, the vents are finished in satin chrome

· The grille mesh features a 3D chamfering detail on its wide, flat hexagons motif to catch the light with Jaguar’s biggest-ever Growler grille badge at the centre, concealing the Adaptive Cruise Control sensors

· Round tailpipe finishers are neatly integrated into the rear valance, providing a visual reminder of the vehicle’s performance, exhaust note and refinement, inspired by jet engine tailpipes

· The large upper tailgate spoiler is a three-piece design that has been tuned for optimum airflow

First class cabin: space and practicality

The interior is further proof the E-PACE is a compact performance SUV. Its dynamic, modern, high-quality design amplifies the driving experience, while providing space and practicality for everybody.

Occupants are enveloped in premium materials, ensuring every touch point emphasises the sense of quality. Soft trimmed door casings with cool touch, satin chrome door handles, the beautifully crafted leather-clad facia and seat upholstery with twin-needle stitching all enhance the sense of luxury.

The interior focal point is a wraparound cockpit with the passenger grab handle forming the boundary of the driver console – a design concept directly inspired by the Jaguar F-TYPE. Its geometry provides a powerful visual connection with the doors while the seating position gives the driver an elevated ‘Sports Command’ driving position, offering excellent visibility while retaining a cockpit-like feel.

The E-PACE breaks with tradition by favouring a premium Noble Chrome treatment over traditional wood trim finishes. The understated metal finish for key details such as the gearshift surround, instrument panel, side vents and door pulls gives the cabin a contemporary premium character.

Primary controls, such as the sports gear shifter and drive mode selector, have been carefully designed to promote driver engagement. The sports car interior provides the blueprint with a sculpted tactility that reinforces the E-PACE interior’s sporty feel and tunes the driver into the driving experience.

Premium leathers are used on key touch-points such as the steering wheel, centre-console grab handle and gear shifter to enhance refinement, while the secondary controls have been made simpler and more intuitive. The 10-inch touchscreen for the Touch Pro infotainment reduces the number of hard switches while tactile and intuitive rotary dials operate the climate control functions. A 12.3-inch HD virtual Interactive Driver Display combined with the Thin Film Transistor (TFT) full colour Head-Up Display means the driver has all the information they could possibly need within their field of vision.

The interior balances the driver-focused design with a broad emphasis on overall usability and provides generous passenger and luggage space for five people with ingenious small item stowage solutions. The 8.42-litre centre console compartment can house four large water bottles, as well as configurable cupholders and trays; the lockable 10.07-litre glovebox offers secure storage, while 10.56-litre front and 8.26-litre rear door bins offer plenty of space for passengers. The E-PACE also demonstrates versatility with a configurable console stowage solution centred on smart device connectivity and customer experience.

A raft of beautiful details also show the fun and quirky side of Jaguar; on HSE models Jaguar ‘contemporary animal print’ designer labels are sewn into the shoulder hem of the front seats (in red on First Edition vehicles) and the same pattern is repeated on rubber mats in stowage areas.

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

The E-PACE has an advanced all-wheel-drive system that complements Jaguar’s characteristic rear-wheel-drive handling balance and agile steering feel.

The E-PACE is equipped with a range of advanced technology to deliver exceptional agility and feedback through the corners, efficiency during steady-state cruising and outstanding all-surface capability, delivered via the all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Coscharis Jaguar Offers Thrilling Easter Package for Customers

Jaguar, represented by Coscharis Motors Plc in Nigeria is offering all her customers who buy any Jaguar variant between now and April 2, 2018, the opportunity to enjoy an all-expense paid trip to South Africa for The Jaguar Simola Hillclimb.

Coscharis Motors holds the exclusive franchise for Jaguar in Nigeria with extensive car sales and service networks across Nigeria.

Scheduled for 3-6 May 2018, the Hillclimb will be the fifth edition as the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb. As part of its continued commitment to its customers, Coscharis Jaguar is extending this package to, at least 2 couples. Specifically, this will include flights, accommodation, hospitality, meals and VIP Access to the Jaguar Simola Hill Climb event.

In addition, Coscharis Jaguar is giving all buyers – 1 year complimentary service, free registration and 50% rebate on premium insurance.

According to the Jaguar Brand Manager, Cletus Aregbeshola, “our objective is to always keep celebrating our customers and improving our commitment to them notwithstanding the challenges facing the auto industry.”

The Jaguar Simola Hillclimb – continues to draw unparalleled interest in South African motorsport and word of the event has spread far and wide with not only South African interest reaching new heights, but international recognition growing too thanks to the participation of American drivers Randy Pobst, Kai Goddard and Steve Kimpton.

Whether you have attended the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb before, or not, you won’t want to miss the 2018 event as the line-up of Jaguar variants and activity promises to be better than ever, while the smoke, noise, vibe, excitement levels and off-track activities are the epitome of good entertainment.

Whether you are a petrol head, speed lover or just someone who loves a good time you will leave satisfied and enthralled at the spectacle.

As is now the norm, activity kicks off on Thursday 3 May with the Classic Car Display and Parade in Hedge Street and the Speed Festival Charity Golf Day.

FRSC Lekki Set for Easter Operations

The Lekki, Lagos unit command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has stated that its Regular and Special Marshals are set to ensure hitch-free road traffic on the Lekki corridor this Easter.

The Unit Commander, ACC Azubike Onyemeh said, “The Easter celebration is usually characterized with high human and vehicular movement especially on Lekki-Epe expressway. Therefore, the Command has mapped out strategies to ensure a hitch free celebration.”

According to him, “The Easter special patrol will begin on Thursday 28 March and end on 03 April, 2018.All Officers and men as well as Special Marshals will be deployed on daily basis throughout the period of the special patrol operations”.

He said, “During this period, the following activities have been outlined by the Command-deployment of staff to areas of traffic gridlock such as Ilaje bus stop, Ajah round – about, BLENCO/Ogidan junctions, Corner bus stop, Shoprite junction, amongst others.”

The Commander also said there will be strict enforcement with focus on the following traffic violations-

Failure to install Speed Limiting Device (SLD), Overloading Violation (OVL), Lane indiscipline, Use of Phone while Driving (UPD) etc.

His Command, he added, will also focus on removal of rickety vehicles on the road and other obstructions, just as he advised against driving with expired/worn out tyres and without spare tyre (TYV).

Onyemeh also explained that there will be “robust public enlightenment at both public and private motor parks, as well as adequate supervision, surveillance and monitoring of Command’s activities.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

