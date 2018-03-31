James Rodriguez Prefers to Remain At Bayern Munich Over Move To Premier League — Nigeria Today

James Rodriguez Prefers to Remain At Bayern Munich Over Move To Premier League

James Rodriguez has handed his Premier League-based suitors a blow by revealing his delight with life at Bayern Munich.

James Rodriguez, who is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, is in the middle of a two-year loan at Bayern.

The Colombia ace is happy at the Allianz Arena and has hinted that he is not looking to move on again this summer.

“I am very good at Bayern. I feel great in Munich,” he is quoted as saying in Marca. “When I was at Monaco I played a lot and now that I am at Bayern I always play. I think that this is very good to arrive at the World Cup with the best rhythm possible.”

Rodriguez has scored four goals and seven assists in 14 Bundesliga games.

Colombia, meanwhile, have been paired with Poland, Senegal and Japan in their 2018 World Cup group and face the latter in their first game on June 19.

“I’m at the same level I was,” Rodriguez added. “I played well [at the 2014 World Cup] because in that year I was playing regularly too.”

