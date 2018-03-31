Jubril was an upright man – Dogara — Nigeria Today

Jubril was an upright man – Dogara

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA- Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has described the dead Deputy Leader of the House, Hon. Buba Jubril as an upright man.

In a condolence message to the family, the Speaker said the fallen leader was a committed and hardworking lawmaker.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, his wives, children, relations, his constituents and people of Kogi State.

“Hon. Buba was an upright man, a leader per excellence, a patriotic, committed and hardworking lawmaker, worthy representative.

“He was a one time speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly

“He will greatly be missed by all. May his gentle rest in peace”.

Until his demise in the early hours of Friday, after a protracted illness, Jubril represented Lokoja/Koto federal constituency of Kogi State.

He was also a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

He will be buried later today in Lokoja after the jummat prayer.

