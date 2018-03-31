Judo: Port-Harcourt set to host national championship — Nigeria Today

Judo: Port-Harcourt set to host national championship

President of the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF), Prince Timothy Nsirim has called for calm as the board is set to hit the ground running with the national championship scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in May.

According to a press release signed by the media and communications director, Phemmy Adetula, when the NJF took delivery of new equipment donated by the International Judo Federation to aid the development of the sport in Nigeria. The equipment comprising 162 mats and cartons of Jodogis for all cadres was facilitated by Prince Nsirim who restated plans to revive judo with support of all the stakeholders.

Also, screens and projectors imported from China by the NJF President for officiating and technical use were also inspected by the board while in addition complementary equipment and devices will be procured by the Federation in due course.

The post Judo: Port-Harcourt set to host national championship appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

