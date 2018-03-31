Junaid Mohammed Reacts to Released Looters List, Calls Buhari A Liar — Nigeria Today

Junaid Mohammed Reacts to Released Looters List, Calls Buhari A Liar

A second republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed has attacked both President Buhari and Minister for Information Lai Mohammed calling them both liars. This is in response to the list of looters released by the presidency which allegedly rattled off the names of Nigerians who had in one form or the other looted the countries finances. Junaid, […]

The post Junaid Mohammed Reacts to Released Looters List, Calls Buhari A Liar appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

