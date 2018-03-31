‘Just Before I Do’ premiere movie tickets sold out — Nigeria Today

‘Just Before I Do’ premiere movie tickets sold out

The organizers of the premiere of the new movie “Just Before I do, set to hit cinemas from Friday, April 13, 2018 have announced that the tickets for the premiere of the movie have all been sold out. According to them, more than 1000 tickets have been sold out. Perhaps, the movie will be the first Nollywood movie to sell tickets for her premiere in Nigeria and sell out all halls which will be used for the screening.

The movie features Omowunmi Dada, Eddie Watson, Omilani Oluyinka, Chief Jide Kosoko, Kalu Ikeagwu, Shaffy Bello, Afeez Oyetoro (Saka), Judith Audu and more.

While reacting to the development, the producer, Mr Omilani Oluyinka said they were shocked that the idea of selling the premiere tickets worked.

“We did not set out to make history of being the first to sell ticket and fill all halls for our premiere. It was a decision we had to take to curtail the numbers but we were shocked to realise that we now have more than the numbers we would have catered for had the premiere being made free. We are grateful to God and we hope others who cannot join the premiere will visit the cinemas immediately after the premiere to see the movie. It is a decision they will not regret”, he said.

The history making movie will have the stars of the movie present at the premiere.

The post ‘Just Before I Do’ premiere movie tickets sold out appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

