 Killings: Pray For Divine Intervention, Ekweremadu Tells Nigerians At Easter - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Killings: Pray For Divine Intervention, Ekweremadu Tells Nigerians At Easter – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Killings: Pray For Divine Intervention, Ekweremadu Tells Nigerians At Easter
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has called on Nigerians to pray harder for divine intervention in all areas of the nation's life, especially the wanton killing of innocent Nigerians. Senator Ekweremadu said this on Saturday
HURIWA alleges plot to invade Ekweremadu's homeNAIJA.NG

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.