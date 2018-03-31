Killings: Pray For Divine Intervention, Ekweremadu Tells Nigerians At Easter - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Killings: Pray For Divine Intervention, Ekweremadu Tells Nigerians At Easter – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Killings: Pray For Divine Intervention, Ekweremadu Tells Nigerians At Easter
The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has called on Nigerians to pray harder for divine intervention in all areas of the nation's life, especially the wanton killing of innocent Nigerians. Senator Ekweremadu said this on Saturday …
