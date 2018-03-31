Kisii traders count losses as suspected arson torches shops - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Kisii traders count losses as suspected arson torches shops – The Standard
Kisii traders count losses as suspected arson torches shops
A group of Kisii Town traders are counting losses running into millions of shillings after their shops went up in flames in a Saturday morning inferno. The businessmen who are operating near the Kisii Town Seventh Day Adventist Church lost good worth …
Fire guts coffin kiosks in Kisii, traders lose 'millions'
