Kogi: Police Rearrest 3 Escaped Suspects in Dino Melaye’s Arms Saga — Nigeria Today

Kogi: Police Rearrest 3 Escaped Suspects in Dino Melaye’s Arms Saga

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The police in Kogi State claimed yesterday to have rearrested three of the six suspects that escaped from the custody of the Zone ‘A’ Division Lokoja, the  state capital , on  Wednesday.

The six were said to be working for Senator Dino Melaye.

The Nation reports that Nuhu Salisu, a.k.a Small, who allegedly named Melaye as their sponsor was among those rearrested.

Reports indicate that the suspects were rearrested on Friday at an undisclosed location.

It was gathered that two of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds while trying to flee from the police.

They were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, the capital, as of the time of filing this report.

 

