Let rise up together! — Nigeria Today

Let rise up together!

By Ndiana-Abasi Nana Udom

If we rise up together with one voice

and demand change not just in words but actions,

Maybe history will be kind to us

and our generation will light up the candle for a greater tomorrow.

If we have no desire to fit in

and remind ourselves constantly that no one is superior or inferior to us,

Maybe life will be a lot easier and peace will dwell among us.

If we put ourselves in the shoes of others

and overcome the temptation not to live in them,

maybe we will always think twice before we act, criticize or condemn others.

If we shun violence and embrace dialogue,

even when the odds are against us

Maybe we can channel our energy to fight for a greater cause

and light up a candle for a better tomorrow.

If we believe that we are better, Stronger, greater and deserving,

Maybe we will have the courage and the desire to stand up and work hard for a better tomorrow.

About the Author

Mr. Ndiana-Abasi Nana Udom is a philanthropist and a reputable banker with Ten years experience. He has built his career with Wema Bank, Zenith Bank and currently the United Bank for Africa where he is serving as a Relationship Manage

