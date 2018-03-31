Listen To Davido and British Rapper Shefflon Don On FIA remix — Nigeria Today

Listen To Davido and British Rapper Shefflon Don On FIA remix
Nigeria’s international act Davido teams up with British rapper, Shefflon Don, to produce a remix of his hit single, FIA.
Don does a good work blending so that it doesn’t take away the beauty of the song.
Listen below:
