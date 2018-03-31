 Listen To Davido and British Rapper Shefflon Don On FIA remix — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Listen To Davido and British Rapper Shefflon Don On FIA remix

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigeria’s international act Davido teams up with British rapper, Shefflon Don, to produce a remix of his hit single, FIA.

Don does a good work blending so that it doesn’t take away the beauty of the song.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Listen below:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.