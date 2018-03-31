Liverpool news: Egyptian voters spoil ballot to vote for Mohamed Salah as President - talkSPORT.com — Nigeria Today

Liverpool news: Egyptian voters spoil ballot to vote for Mohamed Salah as President – talkSPORT.com
Liverpool news: Egyptian voters spoil ballot to vote for Mohamed Salah as President
Mohamed Salah unofficially came third in the Egyptian Presidential elections after more than one million citizens spoiled their ballot paper to vote for the Liverpool star. Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi was officially announced as the winner in a landslide …
