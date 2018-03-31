Liverpool news: Egyptian voters spoil ballot to vote for Mohamed Salah as President - talkSPORT.com — Nigeria Today

Liverpool news: Egyptian voters spoil ballot to vote for Mohamed Salah as President – talkSPORT.com



talkSPORT.com Liverpool news: Egyptian voters spoil ballot to vote for Mohamed Salah as President

talkSPORT.com

Mohamed Salah unofficially came third in the Egyptian Presidential elections after more than one million citizens spoiled their ballot paper to vote for the Liverpool star. Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi was officially announced as the winner in a landslide …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

