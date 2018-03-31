 Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Just 1 Goal Away From Matching Astonishing Premier League Record - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today
Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Just 1 Goal Away From Matching Astonishing Premier League Record – Sports Illustrated

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Sports


Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Just 1 Goal Away From Matching Astonishing Premier League Record
Mohamed Salah will match an English top flight record that was set by Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2007/08 campaign, and then matched by Robin van Persie in 2012/13, if he scores against Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Egyptian winger has scored in 20
