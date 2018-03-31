Longmont police notes: Woman assaults man, both arrested - Longmont Times-Call — Nigeria Today

Longmont police notes: Woman assaults man, both arrested – Longmont Times-Call
Longmont police notes: Woman assaults man, both arrested
The Longmont Police Department on Thursday witnessed a 45-year-old woman assaulting a 56-year-old man. The woman was arrested for domestic violence-related charges, warrants, violation of protection orders and violation of bond conditions. The man was …
