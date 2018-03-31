Looters’ list: Fayose speaks on missing names — Nigeria Today

Looters’ list: Fayose speaks on missing names

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has criticized the federal government over the controversial list of treasury looters in the country. DAILY POST reports that minister of Information, Lai Mohammed had released the controversial list of treasury looters at a press conference in Lagos on Friday. Fayose writing on his Twitter page, queried the omission […]

Looters’ list: Fayose speaks on missing names

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

