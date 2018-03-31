 Looters’ List: Metuh Accuses FG Of Breaching Constitution — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Looters’ List: Metuh Accuses FG Of Breaching Constitution

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has accused the Federal Government of violating the 1999 Constitution by subjecting him to two different trials with the purported list of looters released by Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Recall that the minister on Friday released a list of supposed looters […]

The post Looters’ List: Metuh Accuses FG Of Breaching Constitution appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.