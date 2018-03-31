 Looters list: Metuh directs lawyer to seek redress — Nigeria Today
Looters list: Metuh directs lawyer to seek redress

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Chief Olisa Metuh, the former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he had directed his lawyers to review the implications of including his name in Federal  Government’s  list of looters. Metuh in a statement  issued on Saturday  in Abuja  said he had also asked his lawyer to take appropriate steps for redress. The former National Publicity  Secretary  of PDP, said his attention had been drawn to the recent release of names of ‘looters’ by the All Progressives Congress led-Federal Government through the Minister of information, Lai Mohammed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

