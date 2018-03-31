Looters list: Metuh directs lawyer to seek redress — Nigeria Today

Looters list: Metuh directs lawyer to seek redress

Chief Olisa Metuh, the former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he had directed his lawyers to review the implications of including his name in Federal Government’s list of looters. Metuh in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja said he had also asked his lawyer to take appropriate steps for redress. The former National Publicity Secretary of PDP, said his attention had been drawn to the recent release of names of ‘looters’ by the All Progressives Congress led-Federal Government through the Minister of information, Lai Mohammed.

