Looters’ List: Withdraw Your Statement In 48 Hours Or… – Secondus Tells Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today

Looters’ List: Withdraw Your Statement In 48 Hours Or… – Secondus Tells Lai Mohammed

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has warned Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to withdraw his Friday list of purported looters in the country within 48 hours or face litigation. The party boss made the known in a letter through his lawyer, Mr Emeka Etiaba (SAN), a Saturday statement by […]

The post Looters’ List: Withdraw Your Statement In 48 Hours Or… – Secondus Tells Lai Mohammed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

