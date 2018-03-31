 MAFS star's swipe at ex-'husband': Sarah blasts Telv for 'hook ups with insignificant randoms' - NEWS.com.au — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MAFS star’s swipe at ex-‘husband’: Sarah blasts Telv for ‘hook ups with insignificant randoms’ – NEWS.com.au

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in World | 0 comments


NEWS.com.au

MAFS star's swipe at ex-'husband': Sarah blasts Telv for 'hook ups with insignificant randoms'
NEWS.com.au
HELL hath no fury like a woman scorned. MAFS star Sarah has taken a swipe at her former onscreen husband Telv in a scathing online post. news.com.auMarch 31, 20184:19pm. Video; Image. Play Video. Play. Mute. 0:00. /. 0:00. Loaded: 0%. Progress: 0
A special tribute to our mother – MaamiGuardian (blog)
Marital deep roots…The Punch
Police Reviewing Hundreds of Deaths After Texas Man Accused of Murdering 81-Year-Old WomanPEOPLE.com
Citizen –Daily Star –WLS-TV –Orlando Sentinel
all 39 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.