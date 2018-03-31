 Majestic Messi Inspires Barca Draw After 2-0 Sevilla Lead — Nigeria Today
Majestic Messi Inspires Barca Draw After 2-0 Sevilla Lead

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Sports

A superb second half performance from half-fit Lionel Messi ensured that Barcelona grabbed a 2-2 draw at Sevilla on Saturday night. Messi, who missed out of Argentina’s 6-1 loss to Spain earlier in the week due to a hamstring problem, grabbed a late equaliser against Sevilla with a powerful low shot front outside the box. […]

