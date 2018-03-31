Majestic Messi Inspires Barca Draw After 2-0 Sevilla Lead — Nigeria Today

Majestic Messi Inspires Barca Draw After 2-0 Sevilla Lead

A superb second half performance from half-fit Lionel Messi ensured that Barcelona grabbed a 2-2 draw at Sevilla on Saturday night. Messi, who missed out of Argentina’s 6-1 loss to Spain earlier in the week due to a hamstring problem, grabbed a late equaliser against Sevilla with a powerful low shot front outside the box. […]

The post Majestic Messi Inspires Barca Draw After 2-0 Sevilla Lead appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

