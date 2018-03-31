Majority Of Everton Fans Are In Support Of Me- Sam Allardyce — Nigeria Today

Majority Of Everton Fans Are In Support Of Me- Sam Allardyce

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has dismissed claims that the majority of the club’s supporters want him sacked

Sam Allardyce insisted that only a small minority of supporters are “sceptical” about the Blues’ current management setup.

“I don’t really talk about my prudentials or non-prudentials outside of the fact that I do the job to do the best of my ability,” the Liverpool Echo quotes him as saying.

“Listening to what’s happening outside has a detrimental effect on you, good or bad, and my job is to accept what people think I am and who I am and I can’t change that because it’s happened over a long period of time.

“There are sceptical fans everywhere and there are very few of them at the moment,” he added. “You’re talking about the minority instead of the majority.”

The post Majority Of Everton Fans Are In Support Of Me- Sam Allardyce appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

