 Makarfi expresses concern over level of poverty, divisiveness — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Makarfi expresses concern over level of poverty, divisiveness

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Emeka Mamah

Senator Ahmed Makarfi
Senator Ahmed Makarfi

Former Interim National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has expressed concern over the high level of poverty, divisiveness, mutual distrust and suspicion in the country.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Makarfi who spoke in his Easter message to Christians in the country, asked Nigerians to imbibe the spirit  of forgiveness, humility and tolerance for the country to grow from strength to strength.

The post Makarfi expresses concern over level of poverty, divisiveness appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.