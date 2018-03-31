Makarfi expresses concern over level of poverty, divisiveness — Nigeria Today

Makarfi expresses concern over level of poverty, divisiveness
By Emeka Mamah
Former Interim National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has expressed concern over the high level of poverty, divisiveness, mutual distrust and suspicion in the country.
Makarfi who spoke in his Easter message to Christians in the country, asked Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and tolerance for the country to grow from strength to strength.
