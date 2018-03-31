 Malala Visits Hometown Six Years After Getting Shot In The Head — Nigeria Today
Malala Visits Hometown Six Years After Getting Shot In The Head

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate and celebrated girls’ rights activist, on Saturday, visited her Swat Valley hometown in Pakistan, six years after she was shot by Talibans. Yousafzai, who arrived in a helicopter amid tight security, described her arrival as “emotional”. ““I’m just so happy to be home and to put my feet on this land […]

