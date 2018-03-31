 Mali war crimes suspect in custody - International Criminal Court - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Mali war crimes suspect in custody – International Criminal Court – Reuters

Reuters

Mali war crimes suspect in custody – International Criminal Court
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The International Criminal Court on Saturday said it has taken into custody at its detention center in the Netherlands a Malian man accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. FILE PHOTO: The entrance of the International
