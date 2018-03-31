Mali war crimes suspect in custody - International Criminal Court - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Mali war crimes suspect in custody – International Criminal Court – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Mali war crimes suspect in custody – International Criminal Court
Reuters
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The International Criminal Court on Saturday said it has taken into custody at its detention center in the Netherlands a Malian man accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. FILE PHOTO: The entrance of the International …
Mali jihadist faces war crimes charges at International Criminal Court
Malian jihadist handed over to ICC on war crimes charges
AFP: Malian jihadist handed over to ICC on war crimes charges
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!