 Man Caught While Trying To Sleep With A Young Boy In Benin City — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man Caught While Trying To Sleep With A Young Boy In Benin City

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A suspected homocexual was nabbed red handed while trying to sleep with a young boy in Benin city, Edo state. The man who claimed that his name is Daniel and hails from Edo state almost had his way in penetrating the boy from behind before he was caught by the boy’s elder sister. The sister […]

The post Man Caught While Trying To Sleep With A Young Boy In Benin City appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.