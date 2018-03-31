Mark preaches peace, forgiveness at Easter — Nigeria Today

Mark preaches peace, forgiveness at Easter

Immediate past President of the Senate, David Mark has stressed the need for citizens to live in peace and harmony with each other in order to create an enabling environment for development.

He craved for a harmonious relationship between and among adherents of various religions saying, “We have more to gain staying together as a people with a common destiny”.

Mark in a goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate this year’s Easter celebration expressed worries that the unabating upheavals and violent crimes across the country portends a threat to the future of the country.

In apparent reference to cases of kidnaping, abduction and killings by criminal elements in parts of the country, the lawmaker said the issues raise serious concern to every right-thinking member of the society.

To this end, he canvassed that the Federal Government takes a critical look at the clarion calls by Nigerians for the review of security apparatus as well as the restructuring of the polity.

Such a review, he submitted, should however be anchored on fairness, equity, justice and in a manner that will give every section of the nation a sense of belonging.

“For me, we can no longer shy away from the agitation by the citizens for restructuring of the nation, if that would give everyone a sense of belonging as equal stakeholders in the Project-Nigeria”, he stressed.

He stated, “It will be catastrophic to allow citizens to lose confidence in a system. That would be a sure way to anarchy. The deteriorating situation could spell doom for the nation. Both the government and the governed must rise up to the challenge and make our country a safe haven”.

Mark specifically urged Christian faithful to use the period of Easter celebration to take the destiny of Nigeria and her people to God in prayer.

The essence of Easter which is prayer, sacrifice, forgiveness and peace, he advised, should not be lost on celebration or merriment.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

