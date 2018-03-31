Martins scores hatrick in Shenhua 4-2 victory - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Martins scores hatrick in Shenhua 4-2 victory – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Martins scores hatrick in Shenhua 4-2 victory
The Nation Newspaper
Out of favour Super Eagles forward Obafemi Martins was on fire for his Chinese Super league club Shanghai Shenhua on Saturday, grabbing a hatrick in the 4-2 defeat of visiting Hebei CFFC. Martins, who decided against giving the visitors a breathing …
