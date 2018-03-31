Mayor of Senegal Capital Sentenced to Five Years for Fraud - BloombergQuint — Nigeria Today

Mayor of Senegal Capital Sentenced to Five Years for Fraud – BloombergQuint
(Bloomberg) — A court in Senegal sentenced opposition leader Khalifa Sall, the mayor of the West African nation's capital Dakar, to five years in prison for fraud. Sall, who's been detained since last year, was convicted of swindling public funds and …
