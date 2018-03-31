 Meet Aquabionic: like ski-boot bindings for diving fins — Nigeria Today
Meet Aquabionic: like ski-boot bindings for diving fins

Aquabionic is a new system that combines water shoes with a special binding system based on ski bindings and interchangeable fin mounts, to create a more natural and comfortable diving fin for snorkeling and scuba.

