Meet The 3 Brave Schoolboys Who Saved A Suicidal Man About To Jump Off A Bridge (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Meet The 3 Brave Schoolboys Who Saved A Suicidal Man About To Jump Off A Bridge (Photos)
Three brave schoolboys have been hailed as heroes after managing to stop a man from hanging himself from a high bridge. According to a report by The Sun UK, The boys, Devonte Cafferkey-Wilson, Sami Farah and Shaun Young, all of Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, did not hesitate when they spotted the troubled 21-year-old man on the […]
The post Meet The 3 Brave Schoolboys Who Saved A Suicidal Man About To Jump Off A Bridge (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!